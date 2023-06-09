(Video) Liverpool fans surprised to spot Thuram and Kone together once again

The summer transfer window is often referred to as ‘silly season’ and it’s not hard to see why when we have Liverpool supporters tracking private planes flying from Nice to Blackpool, in the hope that Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are inside.

We now know that, at the very least, the duo themselves were not on board that jet as they have now been spotted joining up with the rest of the French squad.

Didier Deschamps was joined by Marcus Thuram as the pair welcomed the two potential transfer targets to international duty.

Let’s hope that if we are indeed interested in both men that ‘Agent Ibou’, who is also part of the squad, can work his magic during this post-season international period.

You can watch the video of Thuram and Kone via Equipe de France on Twitter:

Les frères Thuram se retrouvent à Clairefontaine 🤗 pic.twitter.com/DAoYA7uSrX — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 9, 2023

