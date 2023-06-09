Fresh reports suggest Liverpool’s move for La Liga star is at an ‘advanced stage’; player is ‘seduced’ by Anfield project

Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga is reportedly ‘seduced’ by the idea of moving to Liverpool this summer as the 21-year-old continues to be linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side, that’s according to Revelo (via Caught Offside).

The Northern Echo have reported that talks are at an ‘advanced stage’ with the Reds now looking to complete their second summer signing after Alexis Mac Allister’s move to Anfield was officially announced yesterday.

Fabrizio Romano has quashed the rumours suggesting we’re edging closer towards a deal for the Spaniard but has insisted that he is one of the three midfielders now being targeted, alongside Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, following the signing of our new No. 10.

READ MORE: Pundit explains why Brighton will be ‘disappointed’ by one aspect of Mac Allister’s transfer to Liverpool

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are also believed to be interested in a move for Veiga who remains under contract at Celta until the summer of 2026.

Transfermarkt currently value the Spain U21 international at €30m following his impressive campaign in La Liga which saw him register 11 goals and four assists this term.

His ability to operate as both a No. 8 and a No. 10 will appeal to Klopp and Co. and it remains to be seen whether we make our move anytime soon.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!