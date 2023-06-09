Departed Liverpool star Naby Keita has already found a new club

Ex-Liverpool ace Naby Keita has reportedly already found his next club, agreeing a deal with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from SportBILD’s Christian Falk following the Guinean international’s departure from Anfield on a free transfer.

Naby Keita (28) to Werder Bremen is a done Deal ✅ @altobelli13 @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 9, 2023

The 28-year-old had enjoyed a highly successful stint in German football prior to his switch to Merseyside, making his name with RB Leipzig.

Though things didn’t work out quite as smoothly with Liverpool – owing to a host of injuries and difficulty learning English – we were treated to plenty in the way of glimpses of the brilliance Keita is more than capable of.

Our former No.8 will continue to divide fans over his stay at L4, much in a not-too-dissimilar vein to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though perhaps a return to Germany could be the ticket to reinvigorating his career.

We at Empire of the Kop certainly wish the man affectionately dubbed ‘Naby lad’ within the Liverpool squad nothing but the best of luck for his remaining future in the game.

