Gary Neville got £80m Liverpool prediction back in May massively wrong

Gary Neville had questioned the thought process of Liverpool’s recruitment department in pursuing Alexis Mac Allister back in May.

The Overlap pundit shared his concerns on Twitter, though got the figure attached to the Brighton and Hove Albion man rather wrong at £80m.

Liverpool with no Bellingham but get Mac Allister ? That Enough to get back in CL places ? £80m !! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 6, 2023

At £35m, as was reported by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (relayed by Paul Joyce of The Times), the Merseysiders appear to have snapped up an absolute bargain ahead of the window opening.

Not a direct Jude Bellingham replacement but a quality addition nonetheless

To be completely fair to Neville, much in the way of reliable outlets and reporters had been claiming that Mac Allister would cost in the region of £60-70m – if not more!

It has only recently emerged that, courtesy of a clause inserted into his contract pre-World Cup, this was drastically reduced to the final figure we’ve now seen widely circulated.

We can’t emphasise enough just how monumentally huge this is for Liverpool’s chances of ticking every box this upcoming summer window.

Especially whilst the club is in clear need of addressing the backline beyond reinforcements for the heart of the midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister, whilst not a like-for-like when it comes to Jude Bellingham

