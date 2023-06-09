(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Darwin Nunez is spending his time in Uruguay

Darwin Nunez’s first season at Liverpool didn’t quite go to plan but there are plenty of reasons for Reds fans to be optimistic about the future.

The Uruguayan netted a respectable 15 goals and registered a further four assists this term (across all competitions) following his initial £64m from Benfica last summer and his pace and clever movement means there is plenty for Jurgen Klopp to work with even if the 23-year-old is rather raw at times.

Our No. 27 arrived at the club unable to speak English and with just two full years worth of experience of top flight football in Europe.

Time was always going to be required until we could expect to see the former Almeria man firing on all cylinders but it appears that the forward is already hard at work in Uruguay ahead of his return to Merseyside for pre season next month.

Uruguay have games against Nicaragua and Cuba later this month where Nunez will be eager for some game time and to get himself on the scoresheet ahead of his return to the AXA Training Centre but it’s great to see him working so hard despite the season ending so recently.

His work rate and attitude means that he’s already a huge favourite amongst Liverpool supporters and we’re certainly looking forward to see what he can produce next term.

Check the video of Nunez completing some training drills below via @AnfieldAgenda on Twitter: