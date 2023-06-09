Private jet from Nice arriving an hour away from Liverpool amidst Thuram and Kone links – report

Liverpool supporters only had to wait 11 days between the end of the Premier League season and our first signing of the summer and now it looks like we’re prepared to keep moving quickly for our next piece of business.

Taking to his Twitter account, Bundesliga and Premier League journalist Chris Williams wrote: ‘Flight Radar 24 about to crash again…’ – alongside the following image:

This shows that a private jet is arriving from Nice and flying to Blackpool on Friday morning, which doesn’t take too long for our supporters to start putting two and two together and coming up with Khephren Thuram.

Whether it’s the midfielder himself or his representatives, or even just a Frenchman wanting to ride a donkey on the beach, this type of story is always going to start sending fans into overdrive.

With the seaside town being just over an hour away from Liverpool and Jorg Schmadtke ready to hit the ground running this summer, perhaps we will be seeing conversations about not just one 22-year-old French midfielder but Manu Kone could also be on the agenda.

Both players were spotted together in their home nation in recent days and so it’s fair to assume they could still be together and possibly flying over to arrange a move to Merseyside.

Until we learn more, this is all just hearsay but in a crazy time of the year – why not enjoy the dedication of our fans being able to track flights and create these excitingly ridiculous stories. though

