‘It’s not happening’ – Pundit makes blunt Man City admission when discussing Liverpool’s transfer plans

Don Hutchison has insisted that Liverpool ‘need a couple more’ signings this summer if they’re to have any chance of competing with Manchester City next season.

The Sky Blues lifted their third successive Premier League title last month while the Reds’ struggle for consistency earlier this season meant they failed to secure a top four finish for just the second time since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015.

The German tactician is therefore eager to strengthen his squad this summer and got the ball rolling with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton yesterday – but more reinforcements are required with Moises Caicedo singled out by Hutchison as a player that the Merseysiders should also be targeting.

“If Trent’s going to go start playing centre-mid, I wouldn’t imagine Curtis Jones on that right side is going to be good enough protection for him if he’s in that inverted position,” the ex-Red told ESPN (via Rousing The Kop). “I’m a massive Caicedo fan. I’ve always said and I think I was on the show a few months back, I wasn’t actually over excited about the Mac Allister move, because I thought Liverpool needed the muscle and the legs of Caicedo and obviously the quality.

“Because their midfield over years has always been a midfield that serviced the front three, they never really scored many goals, but the energy and the dynamism in there serviced the front three.

“So unless Jurgen Klopp is going to go away from that and have the likes of Curtis Jones and Mac Allister as the No.10 and Luis Diaz I think will be on the left-hand side, Gakpo definitely down the middle and Salah on the right.

“So it moves the needle, you’re bringing pure quality in and you’re adding a lot more goals. But competing with Man City with that squad as it stands it’s not happening, they need a couple more.”

The signing of Mac Allister for just £35m is phenomenal business from Liverpool.

There’s no reports linking us with a move for his former Brighton teammate Caicedo, though, and it’s believed that they will demand £70m for his services this summer (Sky Sports).

The Ecuadorian was the subject of a bid from Arsenal in January before he committed his long-term future to the Seagulls shortly after by signing a new deal.

We can see more midfielders being signed by Klopp and Co. this summer but believe it’s unlikely that the 21-year-old will be following our new No. 10 to Anfield.

Instead, Liverpool are believed to be interested in French youngsters Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone with some reports suggesting that personal terms have been verbally agreed with the former.

Hutchison is right to claim that at least two more signings are required if we’re to compete with Pep Guardiola’s side next term as they appear to get stronger and stronger each season so we look forward to seeing what further business we complete ahead of the new campaign.

