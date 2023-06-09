Leipzig holding talks with Liverpool over midfielder Reds don’t want to lose – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool remain keen on the prospect of holding on to the services of their highly-rated young midfielder, despite reports to the contrary.

That won’t stop the Reds from considering the possibility of a temporary exit, however, with Fabrizio Romano’s update on Twitter noting that talks between the two outfits will continue into the weekend.

Understand RB Leipzig have had more talks with Liverpool this week over Fabio Carvalho deal — told negotiations will continue over the weekend. 🔴 #LFC Liverpool don’t want to lose the player on permanent transfer, now looking for the best solution. pic.twitter.com/VLRsPPZzEH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2023

There were some suggestions that the Merseysiders would consider a buy-back clause. Though, it’s understood that the German giants would not be as open to the idea of developing the youngster only to lose him at a later stage.

Does Fabio Carvalho still have a future at Liverpool?

It’s worth bearing in mind that the revitalisation of Curtis Jones, coupled with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new inverted role hardly leaves room for Carvalho to thrive as it is.

Add on top a handful of new signings in the middle of the park, starting already with the versatile and durable Alexis Mac Allister, and it’s difficult to see how Jurgen Klopp will make room.

Our No.17’s situation does, of course, prove the alternative point that opportunities may arise out of nowhere.

However, one can’t help but imagine that the former Fulham starlet’s development would be better-served with guarantees over game time elsewhere.

