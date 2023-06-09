(Video) Russell Brand launches into passionate defence of Liverpool fans over national anthem booing

Russell Brand got into a fascinating debate with talkSPORT host Simon Jordan over symbols in football.

One such symbol he actively questioned, particularly in relation to Liverpool fans, was the playing of the national anthem at sporting events.

The comedian paid tribute to the reasons underpinning the city of Liverpool’s difficult relationship – rightly highlighting the 97 fans unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

It’s critical that football, or any sport for that matter, doesn’t lean too heavily on the excuse of enjoyment and fails to recognise the issues that remain prevalent within – in particular, tragedy chanting.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT: