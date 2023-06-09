(Image) ‘Where it all began…’ – van Dijk’s emotional opening of hometown football court

News
Posted by

It’s easy to forget how far every member of Jurgen Klopp’s team have come in order to become Liverpool players and Virgil van Dijk has been given a chance to revisit where his footballing journey began.

Taking to his Instagram account, the captain of Holland uploaded some images and the caption: ‘Where it all began… BREDA. My neighbourhood!!! The area I grew up as a young kid and had so many good memories.

‘This is a proud moment. Together with @cruyfffoundation I was allowed to reopen the cruijff court and put my name on it. Thank you to everyone who turned up! Enjoy the courts as I did’.

READ MORE: Private jet from Nice arriving an hour away from Liverpool amidst Thuram and Kone links – report

The 31-year-old was born in Breda and to be able to return whilst on international duty in order to open a football court, in partnership with the Johan Cruyff Foundation, must be a real buzz.

After seeing Darwin Nunez also give back to his community this summer, it shows that we have a dressing room built of really humble and caring men.

You can view the images and message via van Dijk’s Instagram account:

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!

More Stories Virgil van dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *