Jamie Carragher makes Champions League final statement LFC fans will agree with

Liverpool will always hold a special bond with Istanbul but Manchester City are poised to also have a relationship with the capital of Turkey if they clinch the treble there, something Jamie Carragher wanted to discuss.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Bootle-born pundit wrote: ‘#UCLfinal tonight & I want #InterMilan to win obviously!

‘But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincible’s who can just be honest & say this #ManchesterCity team are better than their own team!!!!’.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold names the best player he’s ever played with

It’s an interesting debate to start and one that many supporters of each club will have strong feelings about, more than likely backing their own teams honours as the greatest of the lot.

Although we can’t exactly call ourselves neutral when a vote includes either of the Manchester teams, personally it feels hard to argue against the achievements of Pep Guardiola’s side in recent years.

The team from the Etihad have probably had better seasons than the one just passed but the introduction of Erling Haaland has taken them to a whole new level.

However, we must consider the high probability that the sky blues have cheated their way to this success with multiple financial fair play breaches but their team of lawyers are managing to keep the repercussions at bay.

The low number of points on the board from Arsene Wenger’s side in 2004 perhaps takes away from their achievements and so that only leaves one remaining option but you’re not going to see anyone here say it!

One thing that is for sure, had we won all four last year, the title would surely have been ours but that’s not how the world works unfortunately.

Which do you think is the greatest achievement?

You can view Carragher’s comments on Man City’s achievements via Twitter:

#UCLfinal tonight & I want #InterMilan to win obviously! But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincible’s who can just be honest & say this #ManchesterCity team are better than their own team!!!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 10, 2023

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!