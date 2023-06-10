Curtis Jones sends brilliant message to Salah after topless picture is shared online

Mo Salah is never shy of showing off the fact that he has a very impressive body that he has earned due to the work he puts into becoming the greatest footballer he possibly can be.

One such example of this came in a recent Instagram post that showed the Egyptian King enjoying his summer holidays with a swim shorts snap and the picture alone is headline worthy.

However, what some fans may have missed is Curtis Jones’ brilliant response to the picture with a comment that reads: ‘I knew it wouldn’t be much longer before you posted it🙄🤣’.

This remark from the Scouser seems to suggest that at least he had seen the image before but the thought of our No.11 placing the picture onto the squad WhatsApp group is great.

From what our No.17 has said, it’s fair to assume that he would have received some comments from the lads before placing it on social media and that’s something we fans just don’t really consider.

Jurgen Klopp has assembled such a close knit team of players and with them spending so much time in each other’s pockets with the relentless training and playing schedule they must abide by – it must be strange for any of them to be apart.

This must lead to a busy WhatsApp group during the summer months and it would be great to be a fly on the wall for some of their conversations!

You can view the image of Salah via his Instagram account (Jones’ response is in the comments):

