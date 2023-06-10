Liverpool take steps forward in transfer talks; Reds ‘very convincing’ for midfield colossus – GFFN

Liverpool are said to have taken some steps forward in their pursuit of Nice’s Khephren Thuram this summer.

James Thorpe, reporting for GFFN, noted that the French outfit is showing ‘little to no interest in meaningfully engaging in negotiations’, however, which is slowing the process down.

One does expect that negotiations would proceed more smoothly, though, if the 6 foot 4 colossus were to push the case for a move to Anfield.

Nice playing hardball for their talented midfielder’s future

The fact Nice aren’t willing to roll the red carpet out for Liverpool should hardly come as a shock to the club’s recruitment team given the quality of the midfielder in question.

At 22 years of age too, there’s plenty of development and potential left for an interested party to exploit, as one reasonably imagines we’re inclined to.

Unless the Ligue 1-based outfit sets a totally unreasonable asking price, we’d expect the club to get this one over the line and hit the minimum target of two new midfielders this summer.

A cut-price fee secured for our opener in Alexis Mac Allister should certainly grant greater flexibility here, if need be.

