Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool set to lose out on midfielder ‘admired’ by Reds’ analytics team

Liverpool now look set to miss out on one of the men on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Benfica – from whom the Reds recently acquired Darwin Nunez – are ‘closing in’ on the Feyenoord midfielder.

Benfica are closing in on deal to sign Orkun Kökçü 🚨🔴🦅 #Benfica ◉ €30m fee to Feyenoord. ◉ Sell on clause around 20%. ◉ Contract until June 2028. ◉ Medical tests booked this week. ◉ €120m release clause into Benfica contract. Final details then… here we go 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/rCujLbxEvq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2023

The Turk is understood to have been highly-rated by the Merseysiders’s analytical department, according to an exclusive chat Empire of the Kop had with Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot, though it appears the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram are preferred at this stage.

Another quality acquisition from Benfica… but now Liverpool must complete double deal

Kudos to the Eagles for nearing the completion of another quality player, though the pressure’s now on for ourselves to deliver with our own high-ranking targets.

By all accounts, it appears that the aforementioned French duo are inching closer to Anfield moves, though nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Still, to get both over the line would be more than applaudable on our part having also first finalised the transfer of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

A potentially brand new midfield and plenty of opportunities for Jurgen Klopp’s men next term!

