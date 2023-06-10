Bundesliga insider tips ‘hot candidate’ Liverpool for Bayern transfer swoop – not Sadio Mane

Liverpool could now swoop for one wantaway Bayern Munich man this summer and solve two problem areas.

No, it’s not the potential return of Sadio Mane fans need to prepare for, but rather a fresh move for versatile defender Benjamin Pavard.

Christian Falk reported that the Frenchman is keen to leave the Bavarians this summer with his agents reportedly in contact with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, among other clubs.

“Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer. His agents are already talking to other clubs,” the German wrote for CaughtOffside.

“Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.

“Previously, Chelsea and Barcelona were already known to be interested, as well as Italian clubs AC and Inter Milan.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen on bolstering the backline following their struggles in that department last term.

A creeping problem area for Liverpool once again

Many assumed the centre-back conundrum had been solved with the addition of RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

We have absolutely no qualms over the Frenchman’s quality, though it hasn’t gone unnoticed that he appeared in less than half of our available league games last term.

The result was Virgil van Dijk juggling (and struggling to) multiple defensive partners, with the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez struggling for consistency.

It’s entirely possible that Konate could avoid a repeat of his prior injury struggles this coming term, though it’s simply a risk we can’t afford to take ahead of a season that demands improvement.

Add on top the added security Pavard would give us at the right fullback position and it seems a bit of a no-brainer if Liverpool can pay an affordable asking price.

