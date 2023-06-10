(Video) Embarrassing scenes of Manchester City’s non-existent travelling support in Istanbul will have fans in bits

Manchester City are attending a second Champions League final in their history and a first competitive meeting with Inter Milan to boot.

With that in mind, one might have presumed the ‘Boys in Blue’ would have turned up in force to cheer on their side’s second attempt at nabbing European glory.

Unsurprisingly, however, the scenes in Istanbul are a little disappointing, to say the absolute least, from a City point of view, with the atmosphere somewhat subdued.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of @KopAce74 & @peterrigby1:

Champions League final? Looks like City fans are attending a wake 😴https://t.co/LsQ0awOdBF — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 10, 2023