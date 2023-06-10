Ex-Red Sadio Mane’s next move this summer could become clearer as European giants consider swoop – Rudy Galetti

Real Madrid could be set to take advantage of Bayern’s willingness to part ways with Sadio Mane.

This update comes courtesy of SportItalia journalist Rudy Galetti who tweeted that Los Blancos are ‘evaluating the situation’ of the Senegalese international ahead of the summer window opening.

🚨💭 #RealMadrid are evaluating the situation of Sadio #Mane, as possible reinforcement in the summer transfer session. #RMCF ⚪️ 📌 The 🇸🇳 left-winger has a contract with #BayernMunich expiring in 2025. 💰 The price tag set by the 🇩🇪 club is at around €25/30m. 🐓⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qiMsC5fxvG — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 9, 2023

The former Liverpool ace has been far from poor this term, amassing 18 goal contributions from 38 games (across all competitions) in his debut season for the Bavarians.

That being said, internal issues sparked by a physical confrontation between the forward and teammate Leroy Sane have potentially put an early end to his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid appreciating another ex-Red this summer

The Madrid hierarchy were understood to hold our departing No.9 Bobby Firmino in high esteem, though it remains to be seen whether the striker will be explored as an option this summer.

Should the club fail to land Kylian Mbappe once again, the Brazil international is hardly a poor stop-gap signing for a season or two.

On the other hand, we’re not too sure we understand the rationale of attempting to land a wide player in Mane when Carlo Ancelotti’s men already have a superb starter in Vinicius Junior.

Unless, of course, they believe they could persuade the ex-Southampton man to pick up a bench role and replace the outgoing (and disappointing) Eden Hazard.

