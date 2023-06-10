(Photo) Mo Salah’s holiday snap will leave football fans everywhere feeling inadequate

Mo Salah is a footballer who very clearly takes pride in his physical appearance.

It was the subject of a running joke between himself and former Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren during the Croatian’s stint with the club.

Of course, it’s also a significant part of the reason why the Egyptian continues to dominate the scene in world and domestic football, racking up some remarkable numbers for the Reds last term.

His latest snap on holiday only further cements that view and may contribute to some jealous looks from across the globe at the physically inspirational wide man.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFC (via Mo Salah’s Instagram):