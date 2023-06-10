Jorg Schmadtke now tipped to deliver Klopp’s ‘preferred’ second midfield signing with family help

Liverpool have already set their sights on their next midfield signings, if reports are to be believed.

Christian Falk, of SportBILD, informed CaughtOffside in an exclusive update that the Merseysiders could benefit from Jorg Schmadtke’s family ties to Gladbach.

Specifically, those shared with his son, Nils Schmadtke, which ‘should make things easier’, according to the German transfer expert: “Nils Schmadtke has just been promoted and is supposed to support the sports director with transfers at Gladbach. Nils Schmadtke is the son of Jörg Schmadtke. The transfer could therefore be initiated within the family.”

The Merseysiders are thought to be keen on securing the signatures of at least two central midfielders this summer. Though, the cut-price addition of Alexis Mac Allister for an alleged £35m should bolster the club’s hopes of expanding to three.

Liverpool should utilise every advantage they can wrangle

It’s fair to say the transfer of Brighton’s first World Cup winner for such a small fee shocked most in the transfer world – not least of all fans of the South Coast outfit.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, however, it’s an event we want to see coaxed into a theme of the summer window.

We're also pleased to welcome Nils Schmadtke in the new position of first-team sporting director 👋 He will work alongside Roland Virkus (managing director for sport) and Steffen Korell (scouting director) in a restructured management setup 👉 https://t.co/jIW5oSCdhC pic.twitter.com/EI7FQrnaxV — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 6, 2023

The opportunity to tug on family ties in a bid to get another transfer expedited ahead of the opening of the window on June 14th is something to be encouraged to ensure the manager has all the tools required ahead of pre-season.

It represents a return to our most savy in the transfer market, the days of yore in which a Michael Edwards-led recruitment team would surprise, bamboozle and outmanoeuvre every rival in the market.

