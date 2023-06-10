(Video) Smicer reveals the message Benitez shared in Istanbul as he returns to scene of 2005 heroics

LIverpool supporters will never forget the events of the Champions League final in 2005 and one man who played a huge role in the success of that famous evening has revealed the message he received from Rafa Benitez.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Vladimir Smicer said: “Rafa Benitez showed that he was a great manager and changed the tactics. We just went out and he said ‘try to score one goal and we’ll see from that and that’s what we did”.

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist hits out at ludicrous Newcastle reveal: “I guess that’s what money can buy you”

Nobody will ever forget what happened that night in Turkey and Manchester City may go on to associate one of their greatest nights in their history with the city too but it’s unlikely we’ll witness another game of football anything like the night we went and won it five times.

The role of the now 50-year-old midfielder is often underplayed but we have a lot to thank him for too and it’s great to see the wide smile on his face as he recalls the best night of his professional career.

You can watch Smicer’s comments on Benitez (from 0:52) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!