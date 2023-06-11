(Video) Jamie Carragher expects further Liverpool signings and outlines what they ‘need’

Jamie Carragher is expecting Liverpool to make three more summer signings after the recent acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine midfielder joined from Brighton last week and became the Reds’ first recruit since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He’s unlikely to be the last, with the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Benjamin Pavard continuing to be strongly linked with possible moves to Anfield.

Carragher was speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday when he outlined what he feels Liverpool must do during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

He stated: “They need another midfield player at least. I think Liverpool will end up getting another two midfield players and I think they’ll need a defender as well. Whether that’s a centre-back or a full-back remains to be seen.

“There’s a lot of talk whether Liverpool will keep the system that they finished with, and I think that’s really interesting, but I think they’ll get another three players in, a defender and two midfield players.”

If the Reds end the summer having brought in three midfielders and a defensive player (ideally one who can cover both right-back and centre-back), that’d represent a splendid few months’ work from Jorg Schmadtke and the Anfield recruitment team.

You can see the clip of Carragher’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: