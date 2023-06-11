(Video) ‘On his big night!’ – Jamie Carragher left in stitches by presenters’ sly dig at Micah Richards

Jamie Carragher was left in stitches prior to Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat of Inter Milan last night after fellow pundit Micah Richards was on the receiving end of a sly dig from presenter Kate Abdo.

The former Liverpool man was also joined by ex-Arsenal icon Thierry Henry at the Ataturk Stadium and as CBS Sports began their coverage of the final Abdo gave the three pundits their own individual introductions.

Henry was described as a ‘French World Cup winner’, our former No. 23 was labelled as ‘one of Liverpool’s most famous sons’ before it was Richards’ turn to be introduced to viewers – well, so everyone thought!

READ MORE: ‘Is he what you need?’ – Ex-PL star questions whether Alexis Mac Allister is the answer to Liverpool’s problems

The 41-year-old presenter began by saying ‘a man who helped launch a football dynasty and is an icon in Manchester now and around the world…’ before taking a short pause and continuing with ‘the one and only Peter Schmeichel will join us. Micah Richards is here too’.

Carragher burst into laughter alongside the former City defender who also saw the funny side of Abdo’s joke in what really was a quality moment.

Sadly Richards was also smiling at full-time as the Sky Blues lifted the European Cup for the first time ever.

Check the hilarious moment out below via @PeakSanti on Twitter (courtesy of @cbssportsgolazo on TikTok):

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!