‘Is he what you need?’ – Ex-PL star questions whether Alexis Mac Allister is the answer to Liverpool’s problems

Darren Bent has raised doubts over Liverpool’s signing of Alexis Mac Allister and has claimed the Argentina international ‘can’t run’.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds from Brighton earlier this week having been linked with a move to L4 for some time.

His performances for both club and country had caught the attention of many this term and although Bent acknowledged that the dynamic midfielder is a ‘unbelievable’ player he has questioned whether he’s the sort of player Jurgen Klopp’s side needs.

“Is he what you (Liverpool) need though?” Bent asked on talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo). “Don’t get me wrong, I like him.

“I think he’s very good. He can’t run. What’s Liverpool’s midfield problem? You’ve got no legs.

READ MORE: Ex-Red believes it’s ‘nailed on’ that Liverpool will receive offers for 30-goal forward this summer

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s an unbelievable midfield player but when I think of Liverpool in the past and what made you so successful, there are people like Wijnaldum that was rattling around like pace, pace, pace in the middle of the park.”

Many Liverpool fans will agree that Gini Wijnaldum has never really been replaced since he left for PSG two years ago but Mac Allister is a world-class player in his own right.

He will instantly improve our starting XI with his ability to control the tempo of the game from the engine room and find the back of the net from midfield – something that we’ve lacked for quite some time.

He’s not the sort of player that will cover every blade of glass but if we can sign another one or two midfielders to play alongside him, Khephren Thuram or Manu Kone for example, there’s no reason why the former Boca Juniors man won’t shine for Liverpool.

He helped his country to World Cup glory in Qatar last year and he may very well be the man that helps Klopp’s side get back to their very best.

The engine room was the main area of concern as we missed out on a top four finish last term but if we can ensure the intensity and energy returns to the middle of the park next season there’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!