‘Right now…’ – Liverpool-linked starlet delivers firm response to transfer speculation

One midfielder who’s been linked with Liverpool has spoken out amid widespread speculation over his future.

Gabri Veiga has been attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League and his native Spain, with the Reds believed to be at an ‘advanced stage’ in talks over a possible move to Anfield (The Northern Echo).

The Celta Vigo youngster was addressing the abundant transfer talk ahead of his probable inclusion in his country’s squad for the upcoming European Under-21 Championship, and he succeeded in swerving any hint over a possible departure from the Galician club.

As per Sport, he said: “Right now I don’t think about the future, the present is the national team, the only thing I can say is that I go to the European Championship and then win it.

“As I said before, I am with the national team, focused on the European Championship, I want to live in the present, my future will be seen, now I want to represent my country.”

While some players at the epicentre of transfer rumours may drop subtle hints over a possible move, Veiga has played it with a completely straight bat here.

However, he didn’t specifically state a loyalty to Celta Vigo, instead choosing to deflect speculation at least until the Under-21 Euros are finished, so Liverpool may look at it as a pursuit they can revisit once the tournament is out of the way.

There were reports from Spain that the midfielder is ‘seduced’ by the thought of a possible move to Anfield, so his most recent comments could indeed be a case of him kicking the can down the road while he focuses on international duty for the next three to four weeks.

However, if indeed he’s selected in the final squad for the tournament in Romania and Georgia and makes a big impression on the European stage, that could see interest in the 21-year-old ramp up considerably, along with his club slapping an extra few million quid onto his asking price.

Therefore, the Reds’ recruitment team may need to be ready to pounce depending on how the next month goes for Veiga.

