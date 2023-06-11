Cody Gakpo ‘convinced’ he can shine for Liverpool down the middle despite arriving as a winger

Cody Gakpo has claimed he’s enjoying playing as a striker and believes the role suits him.

The Dutchman signed for Liverpool from PSV in January where had had become renowned for his impressive performances on the left flank.

Since arriving on Merseyside, however, Jurgen Klopp has deployed the 24-year-old centrally and he insists he’s looking forward to continuing to improve for both club and country.

“Now that I’m playing at Liverpool I think it’s a nice position,” Gakpo said (as quoted by ESPN) ahead of Netherlands’ clash with Croatia on Wednesday.“I have become convinced that being a striker suits me.

“Guus Hiddink was the first (to play him down the middle). He spent a while at PSV as a sounding board, saw me play and said: ‘You have to become a striker or a false No. 9’. I didn’t want to believe it then. And then when Roger Schmidt said the same thing later at PSV when he was coach, I was even more stubborn. It felt good on the left flank.

“But at the last World Cup I was already more central on the field and at Liverpool permanently in the past six months. It’s been good. I’m excited now to get better in the position in the near future, for the club as well as the national team.”

Gakpo is expected to start down the middle against the 2018 World Cup finalists due to the fact Memphis Depay is out through injury.

Our No. 18’s versatility is something that sets him apart from many other players and he can be proud of his performances during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

He registered seven goals and three assists in 21 league games as Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on a top four finish but we certainly expect to see more from the forward next term once he’s had a full pre season under his belt with the club.

The former PSV man still has time on his side and under the watchful eye of our German tactician there’s no reason why he can’t continue to improve and reach his exciting potential.

