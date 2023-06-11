Steven Gerrard ‘considering an offer’ from foreign club as he looks to return to management – report

Steven Gerrard is ‘considering an offer’ to become the new manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, that’s according to Reuters (via This Is Anfield).

The Scouser, who was sacked by Aston Villa in October after a dismal run of form, is believed to be weighing up the offer.

After impressing during his time in charge of Rangers where he guided the Ibrox outfit to their 55th league title and denied Celtic from winning ten championships in a row, our former No. 8 struggled to continue his impressive work in the dugout at Villa Park.

Some suggested that his move to the Premier League came too soon for someone with his short period of managerial experience while other claimed it was an offer he couldn’t turn down.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool coach urged to sign 24 y/o Reds star for current club; Klopp has labelled him ‘absolutely exceptional’

After winning two of his opening 12 games in charge of Villa this season he was relieved of his duties following a 3-0 loss to Fulham in the capital.

It may now be there Middle East where Gerrard revives his managerial career.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the Saudi Pro League meaning our former captain would have a job on his hand to get them competing at the top against the likes Al-Ittihad (Karim Benzema’s new team) and Al-Nassr (Cristiano Ronaldo’s side).

With the gulf nation having a far from ideal human rights record some would suggest that Gerrard’s reputation would be seriously tarnished if he was to accept the role.

We’ll just have to wait and see what decision the former England international makes as he looks to get his managerial career back on track.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!