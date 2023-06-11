(Photo) Jack Grealish appears to take dig at Liverpool with post-UCL final Instagram post

Jack Grealish appeared to taunt Liverpool fans with a photo he shared on Instagram in the aftermath of Manchester City’s triumph in the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old featured in Istanbul as his side became champions of Europe for the first time, in the process completing a treble alongside winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

Amid the celebrations among Pep Guardiola’s squad and staff in the victorious dressing room, the England international shared a picture of him and City kitman Brandon Ashton drinking cans of beer, along with the caption ‘Weekend in paradise my friend? Let’s f****** havvvvv it‘.

That appeared to be a veiled reference to the song ‘Weekend in Paradise’ by famed Liverpool musician Jamie Webster, whose performance in Madrid on the day of the Reds’ 2019 Champions League final victory has gone down in legend.

As noted by the Daily Express, the performer hasn’t been slow to tease the Manchester club over their previous European shortcomings, with the Cityzens’ historic record on the continent still paling in comparison to LFC’s status as six-time champions of Europe.

If indeed Grealish’s intention was to aim a dig at the Merseysiders, it goes to show how we continue to live in the heads of some at Man City even in their greatest moment.

You can see the photo of the England international and Ashton below, taken from the Instagram story of jackgrealish.