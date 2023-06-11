‘Many people are wondering’ – Naby Keita speaks out after leaving Liverpool for Werder Bremen

Naby Keita insists he’s aware that some supporters may be surprised that he’s swapped Liverpool for Werder Bremen this summer but claims he’s looking forward to getting down to work with Bundesliga outfit.

The Guinea international left the Reds this summer upon the expiry of his contract having joined the club from RB Leipzig in 2018.

The 28-year-old is a player that will forever divide opinion among Liverpool fans having seen his Anfield career hampered by injuries.

“I understand that many people are wondering why I am making the move from Liverpool FC to Werder Bremen,” our former No. 8 told Bremen’s official website (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “When I spoke to the coach and the sporting director, they told me about the club’s project. After that, I thought about it a lot, with my family too.

“In the end, I had to make a decision and I chose Werder Bremen. I am very happy with this decision and will give everything to the team in the coming season.”

There’s no doubt that the midfielder has ability but his tendancy to miss games with minor knocks meant he never really showed what he was capable of in a red shirt.

After joining from Leipzig in a deal worth £48m so much was expected from Keita so it’s a shame that he didn’t live upto many people’s expectations.

He leaves the club having won every major trophy possible, however, and we wish him all the best upon his return to Germany.

