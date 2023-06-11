Fresh report reveals the sort of player Jurgen Klopp wants to bring to Liverpool this summer; not a midfielder

Following a disappointing campaign it’s no surprise to hear that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his Liverpool squad this summer.

Adding reinforcements in midfield is the priority but with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton completed earlier this week Football Insider are now reporting that there is a ‘real chance’ our German tactician signs a ‘versatile left-sided option’ in defence.

For the final few months of the season Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in an inverted role which seen him operate as a central midfielder when we’re in possession.

The change in system resulted in Andy Robertson operating as a left-sided centre half alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate.

The new system somewhat limits the Scotsman in an attacking sense and although he’s still a vital player for the Reds it appears that a new defender more suited to operating at both centre half and full-back could be signed.

READ MORE: After Keita: Another of Liverpool’s summer departures could soon have a new club – report

Alexander-Arnold’s new role helped Liverpool remain unbeaten in their final 10 games of the season and although we missed out on a top four finish we can expect to see the same system being used next term.

Klopp and Co. have been linked with moves for some left-footed defensive options this summer such as RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete this summer but if we can sign a couple more midfielders and a quality defender there’s no reason why next season can’t be a successful one.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!