‘I want him in my team’ – Liverpool legend would love Klopp to sign 24 y/o PL midfielder; thinks he’s better than Caicedo

Steve Nicol has admitted he would love to see Declan Rice join Liverpool and believes the England international would be a better signing than Moises Caicedo for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Both players impressed for their respective clubs this term and are being linked with big money moves this summer.

Rice, who captained West Ham to their first European trophy since 1965 earlier this week, is a player that doesn’t get the credit that he deserves but is someone that can still get better according to Reds legend Nicol.

“I would like him (Rice) in my team (Liverpool),” he told ESPN (via HITC). “He is one of those guys that, on the face of it, from a neutrals point of view, he’s not fancy, he’s not exciting and he’s not a guy who I think gets the credit that he deserves.

“But the ten guys standing next to him on the field, every single one of them will tell you how important he is and how good he is. I actually think he can get better. Going forward, he can score more goals.

“I think the fact that he has been at West Ham has meant that he has had to be that rock right in the middle of the park that starts things, stops things and gets the ball to the front guys. I still think there is more to his game than we have seen. He’s only 24. I want him in my team.

On Caicedo or Rice: “If you have the money, then you sign Declan Rice. If I am picking the team tomorrow, then I am picking Declan Rice before Caicedo.”

Both players are quality in their own right.

Rice is a dominant presence in the middle of the park and someone who appears to have the skillset required to go right to the very top.

The Hammers are set to demand a fee in the region of £120m for their No. 41 (Sky Sports) and it’s believed that Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United all remain interested in his signature (Football London).

Caicedo, meanwhile, was instrumental as Brighton secured a spot in next season’s Europa League with his tenacious style and energy in the engine room.

Towards the end of the season he even showed his versatility and operated at right back for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The Seagulls rejected a bid from Arsenal for the Ecuadorian in January and will demand £70m for his services this summer (Sky Sports).

Liverpool haven’t been properly linked with either player, however, and after securing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this week it’s now believed that Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are the other midfielders we want to lure to Merseyside.

