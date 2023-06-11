Liverpool ‘have had contact’ with PL teenager’s representatives but want to avoid a ‘bidding war’ – Football Insider

Liverpool have ‘had contact’ with the representatives of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of a potential move this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old, who only joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer, is attracting interest from a number of clubs after impressing on the south coast despite his sides relegation to the Championship.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side are not prepared to enter a ‘bidding war’ for the dynamic midfielder, however, and are therefore looking for assurances that Anfield is where he wants to be plying his trade next term.

City have a buy-back clause available that means they can sign Lavia for £40m next year but it’s believed that Pep Guardiola is eager to bring him back to the Etihad this summer.

Chelsea are also rumoured to be weighing up a move for the Brussels-born talent with Southampton set to demand a fee in the region of £45-50m.

Klopp is eager to reinforce his midfield options this summer and got the ball rolling with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this week.

Another one or two signings in the engine room can be expected, though, so it’ll be interesting to see what further business we can complete.

