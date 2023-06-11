(Video) Fans will crease with laughter at Man City supporters’ full-time reactions to UCL triumph

If you witnessed your club winning their first-ever European Cup after numerous years of trying, in the process also clinching a treble no other team in their history has ever done, you’d go a bit nuts in celebrating it, right?

That was the enviable reality for fans of Manchester City last night as they rounded off their most successful campaign of all time with victory in the Champions League final, with Pep Guardiola finally winning the trophy for his current club at the seventh time of asking.

Instead, as seen in footage shared by @postunited on Twitter, the full-time whistle at the Ataturk Stadium was greeted with a rather subdued reaction by many of the Sky Blue faithful.

It looked more like polite applause for a team winning a children’s talent show in a community centre than a football club achieving their greatest-ever accomplishment, and some fans chose to record it on their phones for posterity rather than gleefully revelling in the euphoria of the moment.

Now just imagine if that were Liverpool. Think back to the unbridled joy of winning number six in Madrid, or how Anfield shook after the unforgettable semi-final triumphs against Chelsea in 2005 and Barcelona 14 years later.

Even the last-gasp Europa League quarter-final elimination of Borussia Dortmund in 2016 was greeted with far more gusto by the Kop than that with which the City fans in Istanbul last night reacted to the moment their team became champions of Europe for the first time.

It was all just a bit…meh.

You can see the clip of the full-time reaction below, via @postunited on Twitter: