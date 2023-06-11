Former Liverpool coach urged to sign 24 y/o Reds star for current club; Klopp has labelled him ‘absolutely exceptional’

Steve Cooper has been urged to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The 43-year-old, who managed the Reds’ academy between 2011 and 2013, guided Nottingham Forest to Premier League survival this term and has now been told to sign the Irishman by former Forest ‘keeper Mark Crossley.

Kelleher featured just four times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and although the German tactician has insisted only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the Cork-born talent, our No. 62 has been linked with clubs such as Spurs, Brighton and Brentford (Irish Independent).

“I’ve watched a lot of football and played it,” Crossley wrote on Twitter (via Nottingham Post). “I love Dean Henderson and wish we could sign him. Navas filled the gap and Wayne Hennessey is quality. Keep him there to help along with GK coach Danny Alcock. I want to recommend Caoimhin Kelleher if we can.”

Every time the Ireland international has been called upon by Klopp he hasn’t disappointed.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss labelled him as ‘absolutely exceptional’ back in November when he was instrumental during our shootout victory over Derby in the League Cup.

His national team boss Stephen Kenny has admitted he ‘fully expects’ Kelleher to leave the club this summer in search of regular game time but it’s clear that Liverpool aren’t willing to sell.

Most, if not all, Reds supporters would understand if the shot stopper was to leave Merseyside as he’s no longer as young as he once was and really does need to start playing regularly.

With Alisson Becker continuing to prove he’s the best goalkeeper in the world, though, we can’t see the Academy graduate dislodging him anytime soon.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Kelleher this summer but we’d love for him to remain at the club.

Check Crossley's tweet out below:

I’ve watched a lot of football and played it, and I love @deanhenderson and wish we could sign him , Navas filled the gap, and wayne Hennessy is quality,

Keep him there to help along with GK coach Danny Alcock, I want to recommend Caoimhin Kelleher if we can — Mark Crossley (@bignorms) June 9, 2023

