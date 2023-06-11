After Keita: Another of Liverpool’s summer departures could soon have a new club – report

Of the four players to wave goodbye to Liverpool at the end of the 2022/23 season upon the expiry of their contracts, Naby Keita was the first to find a new club, joining Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

While the futures of James Milner and Bobby Firmino remain undecided as of yet, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could potentially remain in the Premier League after leaving Anfield.

According to talkSPORT, the 29-year-old is understood to have held talks with Aston Villa over a potential move to the Midlands, with Unai Emery’s side having already clinched another free agent in Youri Tielemans after his exit from Leicester.

Ox had plenty of moments to savour during his six years at Liverpool, in particular his goals in two memorable wins over Manchester City in his first season with the Reds.

Unfortunately, a year-long absence with a serious knee injury towards the end of that campaign prevented him from reaching the same levels he’d hit during 2017/18, and he only featured in nine Premier League games in 2022/23, starting four (WhoScored).

Nonetheless, for a top-flight rival in Villa to show interest in him is a sign that the 29-year-old could still make a significant impact in this division, and it’s also striking that the club who are trying to get him are on an upward curve.

Emery’s team enjoyed a fantastic season after the Spaniard took over around Halloween, guiding the Villans to a seventh-place finish which ensures they’ll be playing in the Europa Conference League later this year.

The addition of European commitments to their schedule for 2023/24 may be a key factor in their pursuit of Ox as they attempt to flesh out their squad without dipping into their transfer budget.

It could also be due to Villa being enamoured by a free agent who Jurgen Klopp hailed as ‘a joy to work with’ (liverpoolfc.com) and who came good for Liverpool on big occasions in the past.

