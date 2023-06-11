Liverpool gem who Klopp dubbed ‘exceptional’ set for Anfield loan exit; it’s not Carvalho

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay could soon be set to leave Anfield on loan for the 2023/24 season.

According to The Press & Journal, the 19-year-old is expected to join Preston North End on a temporary basis, having struggled with game-time and injury problems during his first year on Merseyside following his move from Aberdeen in 2022.

The report stated that Jurgen Klopp is thought to be eager for the Scottish right-back to obtain regular first-team action during the upcoming campaign and is willing to sanction a loan exit to Deepdale in order to facilitate it.

While other teenagers such as Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott saw plenty of action at Liverpool in 2022/23, Ramsay was barely given a chance in the first team.

His situation isn’t dissimilar to that of Fabio Carvalho, who’s also been linked with a move away from Anfield (Football Insider) having struggled for senior game-time in recent months (Transfermarkt).

As per Transfermarkt, Ramsay made just two senior appearances during his first year on Merseyside – a full runout in the Carabao Cup third round success against Derby County and a three-minute cameo off the bench against Napoli when we’d already ensured our progression into the round of 16.

Although he was unlucky to have his campaign cut short in February after going for surgery on a knee injury, it’s difficult to imagine that he’d have received much more game-time even if he’d been fully fit.

In spite of rarely giving him first-team opportunities, Klopp has voiced his admiration for Ramsay in the past, describing some of his previous performances as ‘absolutely exceptional’ (BBC Sport), so he’s bound to have the 19-year-old’s best interests in mind.

With links to a much more seasoned right-back in Benjamin Pavard ongoing, and Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially continuing in the more advanced role in which he’d been deployed towards the end of the campaign, it’s telling that the manager seems eager to secure a loan move for the Scottish teenager.

The prospect of regular game-time at a club who finished in the top half of the Championship in 2022/23 and had been contending for a play-off berth at one point should be very enticing for him and ought to serve his long-term development perfectly.

