‘Our attitude is well-known’ – European club director’s admission will intrigue Liverpool fans

In an admission which may intrigue Liverpool fans, Borussia Monchengladbach’s sporting director has indicated that players such as Reds transfer target Manu Kone could be sold if the price is right.

The midfielder is believed to be in ‘preliminary’ talks over a possible £35m move to Anfield (Football Insider), and his club may be open to selling if a satisfactory offer is made.

Roland Virkus told German publication Kicker (via 90min): “Our attitude is well-known. If there are sums involved that a club like Borussia has to think about, we will do it.”

Liverpool’s tails will certainly be up after the Monchengladbach director’s candid public admission, amid the ongoing links with Kone.

It’s been well-publicised within Germany that Die Fohlen have endured financial difficulties in recent times, having made a loss of €24.7m (£21.1m) in the latest financial period and almost €60m (£51.3) over the past three years (Buli News).

A disappointing campaign which saw them finish 10th in the Bundesliga will do little to help the club’s coffers, while players such as Kone may see their ambitions having a better chance of being fulfilled elsewhere.

Florian Plettenberg did tweet on Saturday that the French midfielder is ‘not a hot transfer target’ for Liverpool currently, although Football Insider‘s report of talks having opened would suggest otherwise.

It could simply be a case of other transfer targets taking greater priority for the Reds at this moment in time, but with Virkus making it clear that Monchengladbach are prepared to cash in on their most sellable assets, Jorg Schmadtke and co must be wary of the prospect of other potential suitors swooping in for the French midfielder.

