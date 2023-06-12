(Video) ‘Agent Trent’ strikes again as Alexander-Arnold spotted with Liverpool-linked midfielder

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson weren’t exactly subtle in their attempts to butter up Jude Bellingham ahead of a potential transfer to Liverpool but now that this ship has sailed, it looks like they may have moved onto a new man.

In a video shared by England, our No.66 can be seen spending time with James Maddison and sharing a joke with the Leicester City man.

It was reported by Ben Jacobs that the 26-year-old could be lined up as a Mason Mount alternative and with the midfielder already openly complementing our supporters and showing framed shirts of our players in his house – this one might not be a hard sell.

It may be reading a lot into a little but with a midfield overhaul expected, we could do much worse than a player who will be desperate to not be playing Championship football in the next campaign.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold and Maddison via @England on Twitter:

