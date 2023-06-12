Alongside Ramsay: EFL club want another Liverpool prodigy who Reds coach dubbed ‘extremely talented’

Having been strongly linked with a loan move for Calvin Ramsay over the weekend, Preston North End are seemingly interested in another Liverpool youngster on a temporary basis.

Football League World reported that the Championship club also want to sign Bobby Clark from Anfield, with their Liverpudlian manager Ryan Lowe seemingly turning to his home city for prospective summer recruits at Deepdale.

It’s understood that the Lilywhites are closing in on securing the services of Ramsay on loan, fending off the likes of Swansea and Watford due to the right-back being seduced by the manager’s style of play.

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in African gem who impressed on world stage recently – Guardian journalist

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool won’t ‘do anything crazy’ over reported big-money transfer target

Clark had glimpses of first-team action for Liverpool during 2022/23, featuring on their pre-season tour, getting a Premier League debut off the bench against Bournemouth and making his first start for the club in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Derby County (Transfermarkt).

The midfielder chipped in with two goals and four assists at underage level for the Reds’ academy sides, with under-23 boss Barry Lewtas describing him as an ‘extremely talented’ player whose ‘pressing is excellent’ and who’s ‘made massive strides’ in recent months (Liverpool Echo).

With the 18-year-old only getting a sporadic look-in for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and LFC being linked with a plethora of midfielders this summer, it’s unsurprising that he’s been touted for a prospective loan exit from Anfield.

A move to Preston – who finished in the top half of the Championship in the most recent campaign – could be an ideal one to give him regular first-team exposure at a good level of football, and it could be even more beneficial if both he and Ramsay continue as teammates by moving to Deepdale.

For that reason, it’s a prospective move which might well appeal to Clark, and one which could work wonders for his development under a progressive young manager in Lowe.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!