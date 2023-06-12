Diogo Jota on the Anfield ‘obstacle’ opponents have to overcome and his love for Liverpool fans

The season may well be over for Liverpool and a new campaign in the Europa League is looming for our side but Diogo Jota is remaining positive about his hopes for the next year because of the role of our fans.

Speaking in the May edition of WALK ON, the club’s official eMagazine, Diogo Jota said: “When everyone is together at Anfield it is a massive obstacle to overcome.

“The fans’ support of the team is permanent and if they have anything to say it will be after the game and not during it. During games they genuinely try to help the team and have an impact on the game.

“I have been to Anfield as an opponent so I know how hard it is to play there. That’s the feeling we have as well because we can see in a lot of games how hard it is for the opponents to try to stay in the game or overcome everything that can happen.”

There aren’t many members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad who have experienced being on both sides of the Anfield atmosphere and so this insight just goes to show how intimidating we can be when the stadium is in full force.

It’s interesting to see the subtle reference here though to there being perhaps some less than positive comments made whilst we’re not in action but those at the game are unwavering in support.

This perhaps provides an insight into the difference in behaviour from those inside and outside of the stadium, with the attitude inside being much more positive to the players.

Our job as supporters is to support the players and it’s clear here how positive we can be by backing them on and off the pitch.

The Portuguese forward clearly has a lot of adoration for the fans who follow him and his teammates home and away, let’s all try and ensure that we all act in a way that will always support those who appreciate and need us most.

