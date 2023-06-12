(Video) Gakpo shows off his close control in brilliant Holland training clip

It’s crazy that a season that started early and finished late because of the World Cup, is still continuing with post-season international fixtures and Cody Gakpo is part of the Dutch contingent that’s still in action.

One positive to come from this all though is that we can still watch some of our lads doing what they do best and our No.18 was looking good during training for his national side.

The 24-year-old was partaking in a game of two-touch with his teammates and it’s easy to see how talented our man is.

Let’s hope that he can shine in the Nations League semi-final against Croatia and perhaps book a route to the final.

You can watch the video of Gakpo via @OnsOranje on Twitter:

