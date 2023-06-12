(Video) Gerrard spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of shock return to management

When Steven Gerrard began coaching in Liverpool’s academy, the career path of Rangers and Aston Villa was certainly an impressive one but a sacking at Villa Park has now been followed by a shock decision.

Thanks to footage shared on Twitter by Saad Al-Subaie, along with the caption: ‘Exclusive.. from the arrival of Gerrard to the headquarters of Ettifaq club’, showed the Scouser’s arrival at his new club.

Ettifaq FC finished 7th in the Saudi Pro League last season but the club, much like the rest of the league, is poised to pump money into a new era and they have decided that our former captain is the man to help them attract new talent.

Despite the growing excitement around the new club and league, it’s hard to say that the Huyton-born coach hasn’t been solely attracted by the money on offer from a nation that has highly questionable human rights laws.

You can watch the video of Gerrard in Saudi Arabia via @saad_n_alsubaie on Twitter:

