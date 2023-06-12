Midfield gem who once snubbed Liverpool could soon end up in Britain; he idolises one Reds player

A Norwegian midfielder who previously turned down the chance to join Liverpool could soon be playing in Britain, but not for the Reds.

According to Football Scotland, Celtic are believed to have a £2.25m offer on the table for Valerenga gem Odin Thiago Holm, with reports from his homeland even claiming that there’s only the finer details of the prospective transfer to sort out.

Reds supporters will no doubt be intrigued by his middle name, which he was officially granted by the relevant authority in Norway six years ago after applying to have it added due to his childhood hero-worship of the current Anfield midfielder.

The report from Football Scotland highlighted how the 20-year-old previously had the chance to sign for Liverpool – along with Manchester United and Juventus – only to decline the opportunity to move abroad as he preferred to develop his game in his native country.

Patience now looks set to be a virtue for Holm amid the intensifying rumours of him coming to Celtic, who could be manager by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, who’s reportedly held talks about returning to the Parkhead dugout (Daily Mail).

Moving to the Hoops would give him a crack at Champions League football next season, and some impressive performances there may see him attract interest from Anfield further down the line.

He could possibly emulate Virgil van Dijk, who previously played with the Glasgow club before teaming up with Liverpool a few years later.

Holm might never get the chance to play alongside his childhood idol, whose contract on Merseyside expires in 12 months’ time (Transfermarkt), but the two could potentially be on the same pitch if Celtic repechage into the Europa League and are drawn against LFC in the knockout rounds.

That may well be a dream for the Norwegian youngster, who we may get to see in Britain before long if his proposed move to Parkhead materialises.

