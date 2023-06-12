‘Would fit the bill’ – Liverpool reporter names 20 y/o as player who’s ‘admired’ by Reds’ hierarchy

Ian Doyle has highlighted one Premier League defender as a player who’s ‘admired’ by the Liverpool hierarchy and who he believes would ‘fit the bill’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo, the journalist highlighted that Anfield chiefs are looking at bringing in a left-sided centre-back this summer, and he identified one such candidate who could be wanted by the Reds.

He wrote: “A left-sided central defender is the ideal, and one with the potential to grow into the position. England under-21 international Levi Colwill, who has returned to Chelsea after an impressive season on loan at Brighton, would fit the bill and is admired by the Liverpool recruitment team.”

Doyle’s assertion tallies with Fabrizio Romano informing CaughtOffside that Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke have a ‘clear intention’ to bring in a centre-back during the transfer window, ideally one who’s left-footed.

Colwill is a player who’s been scouted by Liverpool in recent months, following a fine season on loan at Brighton from Chelsea.

He ticks numerous boxes for the Reds, including his ability to fill the left-footed central defensive niche, his status as a homegrown player, his long-term potential at the age of just 20 and a proven ability to perform commendably in the Premier League.

As per FBref, he especially stands out for his comfort in playing out from the back, with a match average of 85.94 passes over the past 12 months, which places him among the top 1% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues in that period.

Colwill was also hailed by Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi for his ‘courage’ in performing an impeccable man-marking job on Martin Odegaard during their 3-0 win at Arsenal last month (The Argus), when the English youngster showed an intelligence and maturity to belie his tender years.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool would be so keen on having him, although Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea could be highly reluctant to hand him over to a Premier League rival again after the season he’s had.

