‘Surprised if there isn’t…’ – Reliable journo hints at when Liverpool could confirm next signing

One reliable journalist believes that Liverpool will have at least one more signing made before their pre-season programme commences in July.

In a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle was asked how soon Reds fans can expect to see the next transfer being completed, with Alexis Mac Allister becoming the first arrival of the summer last week.

The reporter stated: “I’d be surprised if there isn’t at least one new face before the start of pre-season in four weeks.

“Ideally the Reds will have two, but the transfer window is long and there are a lot of moving parts, particularly with this realistically being a post-World Cup window. The main thing is Liverpool have got their main target in early.”

As per GOAL, the Liverpool squad is due to report for the start of pre-season training on 8 July, which is now less than a month away. Players on international duty this month will be back with the club on 11 July, eight days before the Reds’ first friendly against Karlsruher SC in Germany.

The Merseysiders have a track record for getting plenty of business completed in the early weeks of the summer. Last year, the signings of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay were all announced by the end of June, with Fabinho in May 2018 another famously early off-season recruit.

There’s still more than three weeks remaining for LFC to fulfil Doyle’s prediction of at least one more new arrival by the start of pre-season, which seems like an ample window for further transfers to be finalised, depending on how quickly things progress with the deals on which Jorg Schmadtke and co are working.

There seems a decent chance that Khephren Thuram could be the next man through the door, amid reports that he wants to depart Nice and that Liverpool are at an ‘advanced’ stage in negotiations over a possible move to Anfield for the French midfielder.

If the Reds end this month with two first-team midfield additions, and with a couple of months still left to make further signings beyond then, that’d represent a strong start to the summer transfer window with plenty of scope to make Jurgen Klopp’s squad even stronger throughout July and August.

