Transfer journo warns Liverpool rival ‘anything could happen’ with midfield powerhouse Klopp dubbed ‘fantastic’

Liverpool could still surprise Arsenal this summer in the race for Declan Rice’s signature, the Gunners have been warned.

Rudy Galetti suggested that the race is still technically open, despite Mikel Arteta’s men leading the race for West Ham’s prize star (whose ‘fantastic development’ Jurgen Klopp once hailed, as reported by Football.London) ahead of the opening of the summer window in two days’ time.

“A mini revolution is expected in the Liverpool midfield after the arrival of [Alexis] Mac Allister from Brighton,” the transfer journalist told GiveMeSport.

“There will certainly be other signings, Declan Rice is for sure Klopp’s forbidden dream.

“The West Ham player will not renew his contract expiring in June 2024, and he’s ready to leave this summer after winning the Conference League. Arsenal are leading the race for him and he’s their top target, but anything could happen.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be particularly keen on the likes of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, though perhaps could be persuaded to veer off-course.

Could Liverpool go big for Declan Rice?

It’s our view here at Empire of the Kop that we’re highly unlikely to see Jorg Schmadkte and Co. pursue Rice in light of the mammoth price-tag attached.

Given that similar reasons caused us to reassess our interest in Borussia Dortmund’s star midfielder, Jude Bellingham, we simply can’t see the side reevaluating its options – discount on Alexis Mac Allister or no.

With the figures quoted for Thuram and Kone being far below the £100m mark too, it does make far more sense at this stage to fully bolster the midfield department and stock for the future.

Rice, no doubt, will be a terrific signing for whoever can afford his services, though we’re equally excited about the kind of world-beaters Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff could mould any number of targets on our shortlist into.

