Liverpool ‘plotting a move’ for ‘unbelievable’ midfielder as Mason Mount alternative – report

Liverpool fans are expecting that this summer will provide us with a totally new midfield and with Alexis Mac Allister’s services secured, attention will now turn to who could be next through the door.

As reported by Jacob Leeks for The Mirror: ‘Liverpool are plotting a move for James Ward-Prowse after appearing to lose out on Mason Mount to Manchester United’.

The captain of Southampton has impressed for many years but now that his side has been relegated, it’s fair to assume a plot to maintain Premier League football will be on the cards.

James Ward-Prowse is not short of admirers at his current club though, with former teammate Oriol Romeu stating: “He is an unbelievable player, the way he works” (via The Daily Echo).

Therefore, it’s likely to mean that the England international who has three years remaining on his current deal will be quite hard to tempt away from St. Mary’s Stadium on a cheap deal.

With Championship football looming though and the 28-year-old being such a terrific servant for his side, they may be willing to sell to a club that would be a step-up for the set-piece specialist – something we certainly are.

With Mason Mount looking poised to move to Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp will need to keep tabs on our homegrown quota of players and so this move may begin to make even more sense.

