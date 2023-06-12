Liverpool ready to put money on the table for European champion; club may be open to selling – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are ready to present a transfer offer for a player who won the European Championship two years ago.

Calciomercatoweb reported that the Reds are prepared to table a bid of €35m (£30m) for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, with the Serie A club possibly being obligated to cash in on some key assets following their failure to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League.

This follows on from claims in recent days that the 25-year-old is unhappy in Turin, with his employers thought to have made peace with the possibility of his departure this summer.

Chiesa was a member of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad and has won 40 caps for his country, along with racking up more than 200 appearances in Serie A (Transfermarkt), so he certainly has an impressive pedigree.

However, the 2022/23 season was a hugely frustrating one for him as he managed only four goals in 33 appearances, many of which came as a substitute amid numerous absences through niggling injuries (Transfermarkt).

That unreliable nature in terms of his availability, along with a less than stellar scoring record, could have Liverpool fans questioning whether he’d be the right player for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Furthermore, while he can play anywhere across the frontline, he’s mainly a left-winger (Transfermarkt), a position where the Reds already have several high-quality options competing for a starting berth.

In truth, the Anfield hierarchy are more likely to target other areas of the pitch first before strongly pursuing another forward, so we’ll just have to wait and see if their reported interest in Chiesa amounts to anything more concrete.

