‘Accepted his wish’ – Liverpool target just told his club he wants Anfield transfer, says TV2 Sport journo

Khephren Thuram has reportedly informed Nice of his desire to leave Nice this summer – a wish the side is prepared to fulfil.

This comes courtesy of ex-Daily Mail journalist Daniel Nielson on Twitter, with it now allegedly understood that the French outfit are prepared to listen to offers below the £50m mark.

🚨Thuram has told Nice of his intention to leave in hopes of securing a move to Liverpool. Nice have accepted his wish and are now going to listen to offers lower than his original £50m valuation. Let the talks commence!#LFC #OGCNice — Daniel Nielson (@fjonberg) June 12, 2023

It has been previously reliably reported that the Merseysiders are keen on the Ligue 1 ace, with whom negotiations are in a more advanced state in comparison to Manu Kone.

A very ‘Moneyball’ window being lined up for Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister for £35m (if Fabrizio Romano’s sources are accurate) and a potentially sub-£50m deal for Nice’s Thuram would represent a superb opening double salvo from our recruitment team.

More to the point, getting both deals done for less than £85m represents a return to savvier days under the leadership of transfer guru Michael Edwards.

Though credit must go to Julian Ward for the finalisation of the deal that brought our latest Argentine to Anfield, it’s hardly a bad way to kick off the Jorg Schmadtke era by bringing in a talent as highly-rated as the Frenchman for a cut-price fee.

We’ll wait till we see a few more reliable sources to green-tick this one, but it’s for sure a move to keep an eye on!

