Romano reveals where Liverpool want to strengthen this summer – other than midfield

It’s going to be a summer of midfield transition for Liverpool and many expect that Alexis Mac Allister is just the tip of the iceberg for summer spending, although our entire focus may not be solely on one area of the squad.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said that the Reds ‘have a clear intention to sign a new centre back this summer. Jurgen Klopp and new director Jorg Schmadtke are on it, with contacts taking place behind the scenes for a new central defender, preferably left-footed’.

It may seem that the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams could be enough but we know better than most clubs the dangers that a centre-back injury crisis can cause.

With Matip looking like his contract expiration at the end of next season will bring with it the end of his Anfield career, Phillips and Williams seemingly being below the quality needed to start for Jurgen Klopp’s team and questions over Gomez’s ability to both stay fit and play regularly – perhaps there is room for improvement.

In our No.5, we seem to have a solid option for many years to come and then we need to fill the huge void that the captain of Holland will leave whenever he departs the club.

Introducing a new young defender to our ranks may then make sense and allow for a smoother transition between the current side we have now and the one that will be representing the club several years from now.

The desire for a left-footer is also a hint that the new man may well be a long-term replacement for our much-loved No.4.

