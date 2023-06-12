Romano: Liverpool are ‘tracking’ in-demand midfield starlet who’s ‘appreciated’ at Anfield

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool are ‘tracking’ Gabri Veiga, a player who’s ‘appreciated’ at Anfield, although there remains a long route to travel before any transfer for him seems likely.

The Celta Vigo midfielder is one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe at the moment, with a whole host of Premier League and Champions League clubs believed to be interested in the 21-year-old.

The Reds are among that number, and while one Italian journalist in Rudy Galetti tweeted today that the Anfield giants ‘are set to make a concrete move’ for him, his compatriot has issued a rather more sedate update.

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano told the publication regarding LFC’s various midfield transfer targets: “All the players Liverpool are following are completely different – Manu Kone, [Khephren] Thuram, Gabri Veiga.

“They have a list with many names and, based on the fee and based on how much they will cost, what kind of opportunity they will find on the market, they will decide on what kind of opportunity they will attack. At the moment it’s not something that’s decided.

“Gabri Veiga is appreciated; they are tracking him. This is the situation; they are names on the list, but at the moment nothing else.”

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool won’t ‘do anything crazy’ over reported big-money transfer target

READ MORE: The Athletic reporter hints at Klopp’s tactical plan for Mac Allister in Liverpool’s starting XI

The updates from Romano and Galetti today are quite polarised, so it may be a case that the truth lies somewhere in between when it comes to how far along Liverpool are with their apparent interest in Veiga.

Given the former’s status as one of the most reputable transfer journalists around, it seems likelier that the Reds’ pursuit is at a very early stage, while the player himself has been keen to deflect speculation until after Spain’s involvement in the upcoming European Under-21 Championship (Sport).

The Italian’s comments for CaughtOffside suggest that Jorg Schmadtke and co will be patient in their recruitment of midfielders this summer, with the early acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister taking a significant amount of pressure off in that regard.

When it comes to Veiga, we probably shouldn’t expect any great movement until after the Under-21 Euros, but perhaps then Liverpool might accelerate their interest in him, particularly if he impresses on the continental stage and inevitably draws further attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

You can catch the full transfer chat on Fabrizio Romano’s Substack HERE later this evening